Vermont governor outlines spending for $1B in COVID relief

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott wants the state to use some of the more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 assistance money to help improve access to broadband internet services and other wireless connectivity.

Scott on Tuesday outlined plans for spending some of the funds the state is due to receive through the American Recovery Plan.

The governor would also like to spend money for housing, climate change mitigation, water and sewer infrastructure and additional economic development and recovery from the pandemic.

“This federal money provides an incredible opportunity to tackle some of our biggest problems that we haven’t been able to fully address in the past decade and put ourselves on a path to greater prosperity in the future,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott calls his proposal a starting point for discussions with the Legislature about how the money, part of the $1.9 billion federal COVID-19 rescue plan approved by Congress last month, should be spent.

Vermont is due to get a total of $2.7 billion from the act. More than half of the money will be directly appropriated to federal agencies, individuals, local governments, education institutions.

