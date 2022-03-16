 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Virginia gov, at the pump, asks lawmakers to suspend gas tax

  • Updated
  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday he wants the divided General Assembly to pass legislation suspending the state gas tax for three months, a move that would save drivers about 26 cents per gallon at a time when prices have skyrocketed.

During a campaign-style appearance at a Richmond-area gas station, Youngkin said he would send a bill to lawmakers when they reconvene soon for a special session that would roll back the tax, then gradually restore it after the three-month holiday. State revenues that have far exceeded forecasts make the $437 million in proposed tax relief possible, his office said in a news release.

The governor said high gas prices are just part of the “ inflationary pressures ” Virginia families are facing.

"We need to do something real and fast,” said Youngkin, who pumped gas and washed windshields for drivers.

People are also reading…

Passage of such a measure would require bipartisan cooperation. Leadership of the Senate Democrats, who control that chamber, neither fully endorsed nor rejected the proposal.

“As final negotiations take place, we need to make sure we can provide relief for Virginians while still maintaining a robust and responsible budget," Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a statement that also emphasized the state's transportation budget's reliance on gas tax revenue.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert and House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight backed Youngkin's pitch.

“With revenues this strong, there’s no reason not to provide as much relief to Virginia’s hard working families as possible as soon as possible,” Knight said in a statement.

House Democrats suggested earlier this month that Youngkin should declare a state of emergency to activate the state’s anti-price gouging law, an action he so far has not taken.

House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn still insists the governor should take that step, her spokesman said Wednesday, since even expedited legislation would take time.

Unable to reach an agreement on the state budget, lawmakers adjourned their regular session Saturday with the intent to reconvene upon the call of the governor once progress has been made.

Youngkin told reporters Wednesday that it wasn't clear yet when he would call them back.

Youngkin's office said the governor's proposal would suspend the motor vehicle fuels tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for May, June and July, then phase it back in.

It would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than 2% per year, according to a news release.

The governor said he was pushing the new approach in lieu of a previous plan that called for suspending a recent gas-tax hike for one year. Senate Democrats had balked at that proposal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AG's office: No need for House elections again this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court that new House elections must be held this year under newly drawn legislative district lines, but the state said last year's elections were “perfectly constitutional” and the lawsuit should be dismissed.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

BEIRUT (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia’s presence in the Middle East and Africa -- an expansion that military and civilian leaders view as another, if less immediate, threat to security in the West.

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden to attend NATO, EU summits in Brussels to discuss Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News