Virginia governor lifting indoor mask mandate in most places

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor announced Friday that he is lifting the state’s indoor mask mandate in line with new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Ralph Northam said the mask policy change takes effect at midnight along with changes to other mitigation measures expanding capacity for sports and entertainment venues and an easing of limits on social gatherings.

Northam also said Virginia will ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on May 28, two weeks earlier than planned. Increasing vaccination rates and declines in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate changes made the changes possible.

“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said in a statement. He also urged any unvaccinated people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities.

“The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic 2021 in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed,” he said.