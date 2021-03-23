Virus relief money plugs hole in proposed Hawaii budget

Hawaii’s unemployment insurance trust fund contained about $500 million before March 2020. But the balance swiftly dwindled when the pandemic shut down the tourism industry, the state’s jobless rate skyrocketed and benefit payments soared. The state then borrowed to keep paying claims.

House lawmakers set aside $105 million to allow the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ to keep an extra 100 people on staff to continue processing additional unemployment claims as well as hire 300 more people.

Luke said some of the money would pay for a ticketing system that would allow claimants to get an appointment to talk to a representative instead of calling and waiting on hold for hours.

The federal funding will allow the state to continue funding for programs like the Sex Abuse Treatment Center, which provides medical care, crisis counseling and therapy to survivors of sex assault.

Gov. David Ige’s budget proposal, which was submitted to the Legislature before Biden signed the aid package, would have cut some $700,000 from the center’s budget over the next two fiscal years.

Luke said that would have resulted in services being unavailable on weekends and nights.