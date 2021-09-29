 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Visa announces Atlanta expansion, growing to 1,000 employees

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Payment processor Visa Inc. said it will expand its operations in Atlanta, growing to about 1,000 employees at a new office in the city.

Atlanta has emerged as a center of financial technology and payment processing, one draw for San Francisco-based Visa to expand in Georgia.

The company said it will open a new office in Atlanta's midtown area in 2022. The neighborhood has been a magnet for corporate relocations in recent years. Visa didn't say how many people it now employs in Georgia.

Alison Wentley, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said she couldn’t say how much incentives would be worth to Visa because the state has not yet signed a final agreement.

Visa could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to deduct $1,250 per job annually from state income taxes, up to $6.3 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year and the amount deducted doesn't exceed more than 50% of the state income taxes Visa owes.

Atlanta or Fulton County could also give property tax breaks.

Visa said its Atlanta office will concentrate on technology and client service. The company said some corporate leaders will relocate to the Atlanta office, which will be led by Michelle Gethers-Clark, chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility.

People are also reading…

“Atlanta represents an epicenter of financial technology expertise, resilient entrepreneurs, diverse perspectives and a vibrant community culture,” Gethers-Clark said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency

Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer told Congress on Tuesday that he knew former President Donald Trump wasn't planning to attack China and that it was his job to reassure the Chinese of this in the phone calls that have triggered outrage from some lawmakers.

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor tasked with examining the U.S. government's investigation into Russian election interference charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday with making a false statement to the FBI five years ago.

Biden has say in whether Trump's 1/6 records go to Congress

Biden has say in whether Trump's 1/6 records go to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former President Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out.

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee on Saturday, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they'll need to push the sprawling package through Congress.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Afghanistan veterans struggle with withdrawal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News