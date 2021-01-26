Walz proposes tax hikes on the rich to balance state budget

Walz's education proposal includes new spending of $745 million on primary schools, on top of federal aid of $649 million for helping schools bounce back from the pandemic. Much of the new education spending would be aimed at helping students catch up over the summer on learning they lost out on while studying from home. He also proposed $50 million for a forgivable loan program to help the hardest hit small businesses keep afloat and emerge from the pandemic.

The governor called for expanding the state's Working Family Tax Credit for over 300,000 eligible households. He revived a proposal for a one-time payment of up to $750 to about 32,400 working poor families who participate in the Minnesota Family Investment Program. He also included a previous proposal for paid family and medical leave.

On the revenue side, the governor proposed creating a fifth tax bracket for incomes over $1 million for a couple filing jointly. His office said 21,000 households would see an average tax increase of $8,072. He would raise taxes on capital gains and dividends on wealthier Minnesotans so that over 7,000 households would see an average hike of $30,000. He would raise the corporate income tax rate from 9.8% to 11.25%.