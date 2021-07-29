Washington, DC, is back to requiring masks be worn indoors

The city’s public health emergency expired this week, but a general state of public emergency remains in place, empowering Bowser to impose the new restrictions. She said the only exception to the mask requirement is when people are “actively eating and drinking,” but added that the city is not imposing any fresh limits on capacity or indoor social distancing.

Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said the new precautions will be paired with a renewed vaccination push, offering incentives to help boost lagging vaccination rates in Washington’s Black community. Nesbitt said that the city's daily case rate had jumped fivefold in July but that vaccinations appear to be having a positive effect. Infections among vaccinated people, known as “breakthrough” cases, have constituted less than 1% of infections in recent months.

“The vaccines are working as they were expected to do,” Nesbitt said. “They continue to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

Bowser said she didn't expect the mask mandate to be too much of a hardship for D.C. residents, whom she credited with remaining generally cautious even when the infection numbers declined over the spring and early summer.