Washoe County room tax revenue rebounds to pre-COVID levels
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Taxable room revenue generated by hotels and motels in northern Nevada’s Washoe County have rebounded to their pre-COVID-19 levels.

In fact, the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority says the $45.2 million reported in June is the second-highest total monthly total ever recorded. It was topped only by $46.7 million reported in August 2019.

“Seeing the destination thrive during a challenging time speaks volumes about where Reno Tahoe is headed,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “The most significant indicator from June is the fact that we had more occupied rooms in Reno-Tahoe than we did in June of 2019.”

KOLO-TV reports that due to the March 2020 pandemic shutdown of Reno-Tahoe’s major resort hotels, the RSCVA is emphasizing statistical comparisons to 2019.

Prior the record monthly total in August 2019, the previous highs were $44.4 million in August 2018 and $44 million in August 2017.

