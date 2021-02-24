Watchdog reviews complaint about FBI surveillance warrant

“To me, this is a canary in a coal mine case,” said Gartenlaub's lawyer Tor Ekeland.

A spokeswoman for the inspector general declined to comment.

Gartenlaub has publicly maintained for at least five years that he was unfairly targeted by the FBI and that the allegations in the original application were mistaken. He has said, for instance, that the FBI misstated his position at Boeing and that he didn’t have access to the information that was obtained by the Chinese so he could not have disclosed it.

“It's an entirely different thing to take a national security warrant and then use it to prosecute a domestic, criminal crime,” Ekeland said. “Without that FISA search warrant, they have no case. It's not some ancillary thing.”

Though Gartenlaub was convicted of unrelated crimes, his underlying allegations about flaws in the FISA process have gained traction over the last year following revelations by the inspector general of 17 significant errors and omissions in four applications submitted to surveil a former Trump campaign aide during a probe into between the 2016 campaign and Russia.

The FBI in response issued dozens of corrective actions designed to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of its FISA applications.