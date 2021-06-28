What's in California's new $262 billion operating budget?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are scheduled to approve a $262.6 billion operating budget on Monday. The budget represents an agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top two legislative leaders, all Democrats.

The spending plan must be approved before the state's new fiscal year begins on Thursday. While the budget lawmakers plan to vote on covers much of state government, some details remain unfinished, including decisions on how to spend money on wildfires and the drought.

Here's a look at what's in the budget:

CASH FOR BUSINESSES AND MOST TAXPAYERS

The budget includes $8.1 billion in rebates for most taxpayers. The amount depends on income, children and how taxes have been filed.

Adults with children who earn $30,000 a year or less will get $500. That's in addition to the $600 checks they got earlier this year, for a total of $1,100.

Adults who earn between $30,000 and $75,000 will get $600 if they don't have children and $1,100 if they do.