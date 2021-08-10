What's inside the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan plan to rebuild roads and bridges, modernize public works systems and boost broadband internet, among other improvements to the nation's infrastructure.

The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said just before the bill passed on Tuesday that the legislation is “a decades-overdue step to revitalize America’s infrastructure and give our workers, our businesses, our economy the tools to succeed in the 21st century.”

The Senate will now turn to a second, much larger $3.5 trillion package that would pay for new family, health and education programs, among other liberal priorities. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House will eventually consider both measures together.

Here's a breakdown of the bill passed by the Senate:

ROADS AND BRIDGES