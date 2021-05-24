White House 'eager' for GOP counteroffer on infrastructure

With a deadline a week away, the White House and Senate Republicans remain far apart after nearly two weeks of closed-door talks between Biden's team and senators. The lack of progress on Biden's effort to strike a bipartisan agreement has Democrats considering whether they should leave Republicans behind and try to pass his top priority on their own.

Psaki insisted no decisions had been made and expected more talks this week. Asked if Biden might move ahead with his infrastructure plans without Republican support, she said, “We're not quite there yet.”

Democrats hold only slim majorities in the House and Senate, and the administration will face other problems trying to find an agreement with sufficient support from within the president's own party for the big spending. Republicans, who risk political fallout from doing nothing on potentially popular proposals, have resisted Biden's approach as excessive. Late Friday, the group led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., rejected Biden's counteroffer and suggested the two sides were moving farther apart.

“We're eager to see their proposal and see what they have to offer,” Psaki said.

The GOP senators have not said if they were preparing another proposal.