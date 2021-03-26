Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday again vetoed about $652 million in proposed COVID-19 relief spending after the Michigan Legislature passed it without negotiating with her administration.

Majority Republicans reapproved the funding following the Democratic governor's first veto weeks ago during a fight over an attempt to link federal funds to her agreeing to cede certain pandemic powers solely to local health departments.

One bill proposed $405 million in state-funded business relief and a $150 million deposit into the unemployment insurance fund. Another would have given $87 million in federal funds to private schools and $10 million to reimburse parents for summer school expenses.

In a letter to lawmakers, Whitmer said she vetoed the measures because they primarily included spending she previously rejected.

“I remain ready and willing to negotiate regarding the allocation of the more than $2 billion in federal money now sitting idle in the Michigan treasury,” she wrote. “That's money that could be immediately put to work supporting our kids, families, and small business."