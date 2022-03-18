 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Whitmer calls for temporary freeze on 6% gasoline sales tax

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday proposed temporarily freezing Michigan's 6% sales tax on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to lower high pump prices and keep intact road and bridge funding.

The Democratic governor's statement came a week after she signaled a veto of Republicans' attempt to suspend for six months a different tax at the pump — the 27.2-cents-per-gallon gas and diesel levy.

“A short-term pause is a fiscally-responsible action we can take that will provide drivers relief at the pump right now — not next year — while also protecting funding for road repairs and save tens of thousands of good-paying construction jobs,” said Whitmer, who has also urged Congress to freeze the federal 18.4-cents-a-gallon gas tax and 24.4-cent diesel tax.

“While I am open to negotiating on alternative proposals, I will not support legislation that jeopardizes road repairs, construction jobs or funding for local schools," the statement said.

People are also reading…

The governor did not specify how long the fuel sales tax should be suspended.

Leaders from both parties in the Republican-controlled Senate are open to eliminating or pausing the sales tax on fuel. But Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth is not on board, saying motorists would save more if the per-gallon tax is halted, especially as prices fall.

Sales taxes collected at the pump primarily go to schools and municipalities. Whitmer indicated that school funding could be protected if a deal is reached.

The statewide average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was about $4.18, down from a record high of $4.26 just over a week before, according to AAA Michigan. It was up from $3.37 a month ago.

Legislation that would freeze the per-gallon tax from April through September won final approval earlier this week but has not been transmitted to the governor. Senate Democrats withheld support for giving the bill immediate effect. That means it would not go into law until March 2023 and at that point might be meaningless.

“The governor isn't just a day late and a dollar short on this issue. She's weeks late and millions of dollars short,” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, said in a statement that accused her of being “absent” on the issue of gas prices besides writing a letter to congressional leaders. “Now she's proposing a half-measure that won't save drivers as much as the bill we've already passed.”

The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency estimates Michigan drivers on average buy 557 gallons a year. They pay $151 in per-gallon state taxes and, at current prices, $125 in sales taxes.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

BEIRUT (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia’s presence in the Middle East and Africa -- an expansion that military and civilian leaders view as another, if less immediate, threat to security in the West.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

Watch Now: Related Video

US father desperate to get son home from Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News