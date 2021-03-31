Whitmer doubles Michigan's daily vaccination goal to 100,000

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday doubled Michigan's daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots.

She cited continuous week-over-week increases in vaccine allotments the state is receiving and an expanded number of providers who can administer doses. She called vaccinations safe, effective and essential to getting the country back to normal.

“These new, higher vaccine targets are a testament to what we can do together, and we need to meet them so we can keep rebuilding our economy,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

The state’s direct allotment of doses — which is separate from vaccines going to pharmacies from the federal government — will total about 620,000 next week, a record. That is 12%, or roughly 66,000, more than this week and includes a substantial boost in the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Michigan is facing a third surge in cases. It had the nation's second-highest infection rate over the past two weeks.

Daily deaths are also rising, though they're still well below the peaks of last April and December. In the seven-day period that ended Monday, the daily average was 25 deaths, which was an increase from 16 two weeks earlier.