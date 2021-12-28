 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Whitmer OKs extending development tax incentives by 5 years

  • Updated
  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan developers with “transformational” plans to redevelop brownfield sites can continue to seek tax incentives after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature extended the program for an additional five years.

The state's economic development board can approve new projects through 2027, instead of 2022, under a bill signed last week. The law, which was enacted in 2017, lets developers keep income and withholding taxes from people who live and work at the sites along with sales taxes associated with construction.

Brownfields are contaminated, blighted, functionally obsolete or historic properties.

The state in 2018 awarded Bedrock, a commercial real estate firm owned by Dan Gilbert, $386 million of the tax breaks for a multibillion-dollar development project in Detroit that includes a 58-story building on the site of the iconic former J.L. Hudson department store. The state in 2019 authorized $30 million in incentives to redevelop a long-closed paper mill in Vicksburg.

People are also reading…

An overall $1 billion cap on incentives remains intact. But legislators amended the law to let the Michigan Strategic Fund approve a transformational brownfield plan that captures up to 100% of income taxes instead of 50%, if there is a written, binding affordable housing agreement with the municipality.

Other changes waive requirements that a project be for mixed-use development only, that officials determine the plan will result in an overall positive fiscal impact to the state and that there is a third-party underwriting analysis if a project captures more than $10 million in income and withholding taxes in any year.

Those changes and others likely will ease the approval of plans and increase their size, making it more likely the $1 billion cap will be reached than under the old law, according to the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency. The legislation was approved 28-7 and 78-26 in the Senate and House.

The incentives program “was very palatable, very transparent but virtually unusable,” the bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth, told a House committee this month. Potential projects in Lansing, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Petoskey did not qualify, he said, and the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the need for new office space.

“The point of this rewrite is to make sure that it is usable statewide for smaller projects in all of our districts,” Horn said.

Critics who voted against the bill said the program should not be lengthened.

“To me, it always felt like we were creating a little fiefdom in some ways where the tribute, instead of being collected by the state, was collected by the landlord. That system always made me scratch my head,” said Rep. Yousef Rabhi, an Ann Arbor Democrat who questioned the impact on state revenues.

Supporters said the school aid fund is healthy and countered that if not for the incentives, it would be too expensive to redevelop abandoned properties.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Gorbachev's resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

Gorbachev's resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

MOSCOW (AP) — People strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25, 1991 were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor.

Russian court shuts renowned rights group

Russian court shuts renowned rights group

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s highest court on Tuesday shut down one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters.

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, saying they caused “deep and irreversible suffering” to relatives of the 298 people killed.

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Ukraine held a video call with 20 U.S. senators and members of Congress on Friday amid tensions with Russia, which recently stoked fears of a possible invasion by massing troops near Ukraine's border.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Watch Now: Related Video

US COVID cases rise: President Biden says health system ”prepared”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News