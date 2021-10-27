 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Whitmer orders alternatives to products with toxic chemicals

  • 0
Whitmer orders alternatives to products with toxic chemicals

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Detroit. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Whitmer ordered state officials to buy fewer products containing toxic compounds used widely despite being associated with serious illnesses.

 Nic Antaya

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered state officials Wednesday to buy fewer products containing toxic compounds used widely despite being associated with serious illnesses.

The Democratic governor instructed the Department of Technology, Management and Budget to create a system for seeking alternatives to goods made with chemicals known as PFAS.

Officials must ask potential suppliers about PFAS content and give preference to those offering products and packaging free of “intentionally added” PFAS, Whitmer's order said. The only exceptions are for essential items when no comparable alternatives are available.

“PFAS are dangerous, man-made chemicals that pose a threat to our health,” she said, pledging to "ensure Michigan continues leading the nation when it comes to protecting people from toxic contaminants.”

Whitmer met Wednesday with residents of Oscoda, a town near Lake Huron where groundwater has been contaminated by PFAS from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.

PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. First developed in the 1940s, they include compounds used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs and countless other consumer products, as well as firefighting foams.

People are also reading…

They are called “forever chemicals” because they degrade in the environment slowly, if at all, and remain in human bloodstreams indefinitely. The compounds have been associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.

Michigan agencies make about $2.5 billion in purchases annually. PFAS-containing items they commonly buy include office furniture, carpets and sanitary supplies.

The state has set limits on seven PFAS types in drinking water and identified 189 sites where one or more of the compounds exceed the ceilings.

John Dulmes, executive director of the Michigan Chemistry Council, said around 600 PFAS substances are still being made or used, each with unique characteristics. They provide “significant support" for the U.S. supply chain and alternatives aren't always available, he said.

“We support the strong, science-based regulation of chemicals by appropriate federal bodies,” said Dulmes, whose group represents chemical manufacturers and distributors. “But all PFAS are not the same, and they should not all be treated the same way or subject to blanket restrictions.”

The governor's order should prompt Michigan businesses to remove PFAS from products they sell, said Tony Spaniola, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network.

“This is an important first step in the journey to rid Michigan of this scourge,” said Cyndi Roper of the Natural Resources Defense Council. State and federal regulators should “get rid of these chemicals in commerce and to clean up the innumerable sites across the nation that have been contaminated,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The reports of hateful and violent posts on Facebook started pouring in on the night of May 28 last year, soon after then-President Donald Trump sent a warning on social media that looters in Minneapolis would be shot.

More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced more defections Thursday from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 when five members of her veterans advisory council resigned over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster.

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration announced.

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News