Whitmer outlines priorities for spending federal virus aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday outlined her priorities for spending billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid, saying the focus should be on long-lasting initiatives to help students and small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Other priorities include upgrading neglected infrastructure, boosting public health funding, and making child care more affordable and accessible.

The Democratic governor chose not to propose specific legislation to the Republican-controlled Legislature, as she did with the last round of federal relief. At least $2 billion of that aid remains in limbo because GOP lawmakers did not negotiate with Whitmer or unsuccessfully tied some funds to vetoed bills that would have ceded or limited the state health department's pandemic powers.

“Instead of putting together a whole proposal, we wanted to set forth what our values are and invite the Legislature to the table and consider negotiating and writing this together so we can actually get it done," she told reporters. She said her outline “very well meshes with what the business community has suggested. Let's think long-term, sustainability, transformational change, economic competitiveness."