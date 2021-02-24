Whitmer plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions

There would be $1.2 billion for K-12 education and $672 million for vaccine distribution, COVID-19 testing and emergency rental assistance. The Senate proposes $427 million in relief for businesses hurt by the pandemic — primarily with grants to cover some or all of their property taxes — and a $150 million deposit into the unemployment fund, to soften future higher taxes on employers. Businesses that could qualify for aid include bowling alleys, casinos, gyms, restaurants, bars, hair salons, nurseries and tattoo parlors.

Over Democrats' objections, Republicans added a provision to a vaccine-funding bill aimed at forcing the state to distribute doses solely based on the local number of eligible individuals. The state health department is weighting population-based allocations with “social vulnerability index” factors such as poverty, lack of transportation and crowded housing — which the director has said correlates very closely with communities that were hardest hit by COVID-19 last spring.

The Senate could vote on the bills Thursday. The House passed a near-$3.6 billion plan weeks ago. Senators have not embraced House Republicans' bid to tie school funding to a bill that would shift the power to close schools or sports to local health departments instead of the state health department.