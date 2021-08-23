Whitmer proposes spending $1.5B to boost business climate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday proposed spending more than $1.5 billion in federal pandemic rescue funding to help boost the business climate, redevelop polluted sites and take steps such as accelerating the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The proposals are the latest offered by the Democratic governor since Congress and President Joe Biden approved an unprecedented $6.5 billion in discretionary aid for the state, half of which can be allocated now. She and the Republican-led Legislature have not allotted any of the funds. Some could be negotiated as they work to finalize the next state budget before October, though much of it may not be approved until later.

Under Whitmer's plan, about $700 million would be used to redevelop brownfield properties, rehabilitate vacant buildings, prepare sites for business development, create more energy-efficient homes and bolster regional economic resiliency plans. Roughly $350 million would go toward fostering a business environment that the governor said would be more conducive to high-tech, high-growth startups, preparing manufacturers for opportunities in emergency industries, speeding up charging infrastructure for electric cars and expanding an internship program for science, technology, engineering and math students.