Whitmer seeks common ground with Legislature to end pandemic

The virus, which has resulted in 600,000-plus cases in Michigan and contributed to the deaths of more than 15,300 residents in 10 months, continues to dominate the governor's attention. She delivered the 24-minute speech virtually from her office inside the Capitol rather than in person to protect hundreds of legislators and dignitaries who typically would gather in a packed House chamber.

Though a majority of the public has backed her handling of the pandemic, she has faced GOP criticism, a lawsuit and protests — egged on by then-President Donald Trump — over restrictions such as mask mandates and indoor restaurant dining bans. The speech occurred the same day one of six men accused of plotting to kidnap her last week pleaded guilty. The FBI has said the armed anti-government extremists were upset over her orders.

Whitmer said the rules have saved lives, but she acknowledged the toll on small businesses and asked the Legislature to help enact the next round of pandemic aid, including federal vaccine distribution funds.