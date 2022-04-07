 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Whitmer signs bill to speed pre-approvals of health care

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan insurers that require health providers to get pre-approval to cover treatment will have to promptly respond to doctors’ requests or those requests will be automatically granted under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

Supporters said the law will speed delays in care and provide more transparency around the process known as prior authorization.

Starting in June 2023, a non-urgent request will be deemed as granted unless an insurance company acts to grant or deny it, or requires additional information within nine days. The time limit will drop to seven days beginning in June 2024.

Insurers will have to post their prior authorization requirements and restrictions, including clinical review criteria, on their websites.

Doctors and health advocates have complained that the pre-approval process delays care, frustrates patients, and creates unnecessary red tape and expense for providers. The cost controls, which insurers have defended, can affect people living with a range of chronic conditions and diseases including heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

People are also reading…

“This law will help improve the process and ultimately benefit patients,” said the bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Curt VanderWall of Ludington.

The insurance industry opposed the legislation when it was introduced, but changes were made.

Dominick Pallone, executive director of the Michigan Association of Health Plans, said last month the bill “came a long way” and will improve the prior authorization process for both health plan enrollees and network providers.

“It strikes a good balance to modernize the process while also preserving tools used by health plans to protect patients from unnecessary or even potentially harmful services,” he said.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump's 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot

Trump's 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lot is known about the few hours that shook American democracy to the core. The defeated president’s incendiary speech, the march by an angry crowd to the U.S. Capitol, the breaking in, the beating of cops, the “hang Mike Pence” threats, the lawmakers running for their lives, the shooting death of rioter Ashli Babbitt. All of that chaos unfolded over about eight hours on one day: Jan. 6, 2021.

Jefferson City sued for removing Confederate-related stones

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former city councilwoman alleges in a federal lawsuit that Jefferson City officials violated her free speech rights when two paving stones with messages about a Confederate general were removed from city property.

AP FACT CHECK: Biden overpromises on green energy savings

AP FACT CHECK: Biden overpromises on green energy savings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vastly overpromised Thursday when he told Americans they can expect savings of $500 a month by transitioning to renewable energy. It's possible they might save that much over a year, not per month.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

US seizes yacht owned by oligarch with close ties to Putin

US seizes yacht owned by oligarch with close ties to Putin

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — The U.S. government seized a mega yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch with close ties to the Russian president on Monday, the first in the government’s sanctions initiative to “seize and freeze” giant boats and other pricey assets of Russian elites.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamal Khashoggi fiancée vows to appeal case transfer to Saudi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News