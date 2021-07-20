Whitmer vetoes bill to cut off extra unemployment benefit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill that would have stopped a $300 weekly federal supplement that is being added to unemployed workers’ benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra payment is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law. The GOP-controlled Legislature wanted to terminate it July 31, contending that the money discourages people from rejoining the workforce. If the governor had signed the legislation, the change would not have actually occurred, however, because Senate Democrats did not agree to give the measure immediate effect.

Whitmer's office said she had been working on a deal with lawmakers and business groups to discontinue the enhanced benefit in favor of a plan to help more people get back to work. In a letter to lawmakers, she said the bill would have violated federal law by ending the payment without 30 days' notice. The legislation also would not have taken effect until 2022, by which time it would have been moot, she said.