 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Why Fed worries about the strongest US job market in decades

  • Updated
  • 0
Federal Reserve-Job Market

FILE- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing, on March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell isn't as cheerful about the most robust job market the nation has experienced in recent history, and he and is thinking a little differently than most people about the strong U.S. job market these days. On Thursday, April 20, he described it as “extremely, historically” tight and “unsustainably hot."

 Tom Williams - pool, Pool CQ Roll Call

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell isn't as pleased with the robust U.S. job market as you might think he'd be, and he and the Federal Reserve plan to do something about it: Take it down a notch.

On Thursday, Powell described the job market as “extremely, historically” tight and “unsustainably hot.” Available jobs are near record highs. Wages are rising at their fastest pace in decades. The unemployment rate is flirting with a half-century low, and layoffs are sparse.

Yet Powell doesn't see all of this as purely a cause for celebration. With the highest inflation in four decades hurting households and businesses, the Fed chair regards the job market's strength as a key driver of spiking prices.

But Powell is also betting that that very strength will give the Fed an unusual opportunity to cool the economy and fight inflation without derailing the job market or causing a recession. The Fed hopes to reduce the huge number of job openings, rather than spur layoffs. Fewer available jobs, in turn, would slow wage increases and help tame inflation.

People are also reading…

On Thursday, in a panel discussion held by the International Monetary Fund, Powell said the Fed's goal is to get the job market to "a better place."

What's better than really hot? And what would it mean to get there?

Start with the huge number of open jobs — 11.3 million at last count. That's clearly a boon to anyone seeking a better job. For employers, though, all those openings are a source of continuing frustration because a worker shortage has made them hard to fill.

As Powell and the Fed see it, the surge in job postings forces employers to boost wages to attract and keep workers. Those higher labor costs are then passed to customers in the form of higher prices, thereby helping fuel inflation.

But this time, with so many open jobs, the Powell Fed is figuring that most employers will respond by cutting back on job postings, rather than laying off people. Fewer openings would reduce their need to raise pay and would ease inflationary pressures.

If it works — a big if — this would help Powell achieve the elusive “soft landing” that Fed chairs seek when the economy is growing too fast but that they rarely achieve when inflation is as high as it is now.

Economists are generally skeptical that the Fed can successfully thread that needle. But given the job market's strength, they also say it's a possibility.

“We have enough space to cool off, but not go cold," said Claudia Sahm, senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute and a former Fed economist.

In his remarks Thursday, Powell pointed to a key figure underlying the Fed's approach: There are about 5 million more jobs — including both filled and unfilled — than there are unemployed people to fill them. That gap is the largest it’s been since World War II, according to economists at Goldman Sachs.

“We’ve got a demand-supply imbalance in the labor market,” Powell said. “It’s our job to get to a better place where supply and demand are closer together.”

The Fed's rate hikes are intended to achieve that balance. Last month, the central bank raised its benchmark short-term rate for the first time in more than three years, by a modest quarter-point, to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%. Economists expect the Fed to raise rates by a more aggressive half-point at each of its next three meetings. That would amount to the fastest tightening of credit since 1994.

The Fed's moves have already contributed to higher borrowing costs for home mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. Those higher costs could slow consumer spending and, the Fed hopes, convince businesses that they don’t need to hire so many people.

“The key to a soft landing is to generate a slowdown large enough to persuade firms to shelve some of their expansion plans, but not large enough to trigger sharp cuts in current output and employment,” economists at Goldman Sachs wrote this week.

At a news conference last month, Powell suggested that the job market had strengthened “to an unhealthy level” and noted that there were about 1.8 jobs available for every unemployed person. If the ratio of openings to the unemployed evened out to something closer to 1 to 1, he said, “you would have less upward pressure on wages."

For now, average hourly wages are rising at about a 5.5% annual pace, the sharpest pace in four decades. Economists estimate that if the gains slowed to 3% or 4%, it would reduce inflation by roughly 2 percentage points.

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation is at 6.4%, partly because of supply shocks that have sharply raised the cost of gas, food, autos and many other goods and components. Those increases won't be affected much by the Fed's actions. Still, many economists expect an easing of supply chain snarls to help reduce inflation this year.

With workers switching jobs in record numbers, Sahm said some companies are likely posting extra openings to build “an inventory of workers” to ensure that they can meet customer demand. That might not be necessary if spending slows, she said, making the Fed's approach feasible.

And many employers may be more reluctant to lay off workers after having had trouble rehiring people after the pandemic recession. The number of laid-off workers receiving unemployment aid has reached its lowest level since 1970.

“Businesses are holding onto workers harder than ever,” said Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo. “Labor shortages have become a more persistent issue."

Goldman Sachs has calculated that the gap between total jobs, including openings, and workers, would need to fall by half — or 2.5 million — to slow wage increases and inflation. Some of that reduction could occur as Americans who had dropped out of the workforce during the pandemic return and take jobs.

Yet a drop of that magnitude has never happened outside a recession, Goldman said, or without large increases in unemployment.

Still, Goldman’s economists put the odds of a recession only at about one-third over the next two years.

Ryan Sweet, an economist at Moody's Analytics, said that with businesses and households in solid financial shape, with more savings and less overall debt than before the 2008-2009 Great Recession, any economic slump would likely be brief.

“If the Fed pushes the economy into recession, it's probably going to be a mild one,” Sweet said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Swedish police say the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.  Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles and violence since Thursday, triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings. Sweden’s National Police Commander said Monday that 26 police and 14 others have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged. The latest violence came Sunday night in the southern city of Malmo, where a school and cars were set on fire. Police said 11 people were detained.

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection he'd urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy tells the other lawmakers he'd tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” After the Times published its initial story Thursday, McCarthy released a statement calling it “false and wrong.”

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That's a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the federal income average rate of around 14%. Those totals, released on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

Kansas to let 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events

Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting in July. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to expand driving privileges for holders of restricted licenses. The law already allows 15-year-olds to drive by themselves to and from work. The change will allow them to drive to and from religious activities from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. A restricted license also already allows 15-year-olds to drive anywhere at any time if an adult with a valid license is sitting in the front passenger’s seat. 

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case

2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case

WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month in Russia, the case against Griner remains shrouded in mystery. Little clarity has come from Russian prosecutors since the Phoenix Mercury player was detained in February. Only measured public statements have come from the U.S. government as it seeks more information about the circumstances of Griner's detention. An otherwise mundane drug case features storylines of race and gender, professional athletics, geopolitics and international criminal justice.

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant that is the last known Ukrainian stronghold in in the besieged city of Mariupol. A fighter apparently on the inside issued a video plea for help. He said the defenders may have only a few days or hours left. With the holdouts punished by new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the city has failed because of continued fighting. Separately, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russian forces now control 80 percent of it. It is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

US to send more heavy artillery, ammunition and drones to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News