 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president

  • Updated
  • 0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s interim president Friday until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office.

Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said Parliament will convene to choose a new leader and within seven days a new president will be elected.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament said Friday that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned and lawmakers will convene to choose a new leader after massive protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office.

People are also reading…

Parliament will meet Saturday to start the process of electing a new president who would serve out the remainder of Rajapaksa's term ending in 2024, said Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. He expects the process to be done in seven days.

That person could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament. With Rajapaksa done, pressure on the current prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to step down was rising.

Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel, to the despair of its 22 million people. Its rapid economic decline has been all the more shocking because, before this crisis, the economy had been expanding, with a growing, comfortable middle class.

Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday amid the mounting protests. He arrived in Singapore on Thursday and the speaker said Rajapaksa's resignation was effective on that date.

People who were gathering Friday at the main protest site in front of the president’s office in Colombo welcomed the news of Rajapaksa's resignation but insisted that Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

“I am happy that Gotabaya has finally left. He should have resigned earlier, without causing much problems,” Velauynatha Pillai, 73, a retired bank employee, said as patriotic songs were blaring from loudspeakers.

But he added that “Ranil is a supporter of Gotabaya and other Rajapaksas. He was helping them. He also must go.”

Protesters who had occupied government buildings retreated Thursday, restoring a tenuous calm in the capital, Colombo. But with the political opposition in Parliament fractured, a solution to Sri Lanka’s many woes seemed no closer.

The nation is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, but its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult, Wickremesinghe recently said.

The country remains a powder keg, and the military warned Thursday that it had powers to respond in case of chaos — a message some found concerning.

Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent process for electing a new president.

“I request the honorable and loving citizens of this country to create a peaceful atmosphere in order to implement the proper Parliamentary democratic process and enable all members of Parliament to participate in the meetings and function freely and conscientiously," he said Friday.

The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers for years and of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka's meltdown.

Maduka Iroshan, 26, a university student and protester, said he was “thrilled" that Rajapaksa had quit, because he “ruined the dreams of the young generation.”

Months of protests reached a frenzied peak over the weekend when demonstrators stormed the president’s home and office and Wickremesinghe's official residence. On Wednesday, they seized his office.

Images of protesters inside the buildings — lounging on elegant sofas and beds, posing at officials’ desks and touring the opulent settings — captured the world’s attention.

The demonstrators initially vowed to stay until a new government was in place, but they shifted tactics Thursday, apparently concerned that an escalation in violence could undermine their message following clashes outside the Parliament that left dozens injured.

“The fear was that there could be a crack in the trust they held for the struggle,” said Nuzly, a protest leader who goes by only one name. “We’ve shown what power of the people can do, but it doesn’t mean we have to occupy these places.”

Closing the gate to the presidential palace after the crowds cleared out was bittersweet, said Visaka Jayaweer, a performing artist.

“Taking over his residence was a great moment. It showed just how much we wanted him to step down. But it is also a great relief” to leave, she said. “We were worried if people would act out — many were angry to see the luxury he had been living in when they were outside, struggling to buy milk for their children.”

Rajapaksa and his wife slipped away in the night aboard a military plane early Wednesday. On Thursday, he went to Singapore, according to the city-state’s Foreign Ministry. It said he had not requested asylum.

Since Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power, Rajapaksa likely wanted to leave while he still had constitutional immunity and access to the plane.

The protests underscored the dramatic fall of the Rajapaksa political clan that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

A military strategist whose brutal campaign helped end the country’s 26-year civil war, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, who was president at the time, were hailed by the island’s Buddhist Sinhalese majority. Despite accusations of wartime atrocities, including ordering military attacks on ethnic Tamil civilians and abducting journalists, Rajapaksa remained popular among many Sri Lankans. He has continually denied the allegations.

It was not immediately clear if Singapore would be Rajapaksa’s final destination, but he has previously sought medical care there, including undergoing heart surgery.

Find more of AP’s Sri Lanka coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/sri-lanka

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He's been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers. But there's a new candidate in the race who's banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.

Governor signs $1.2B water plan as Arizona faces cutbacks

Governor signs $1.2B water plan as Arizona faces cutbacks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that will provide $1.2 billion over three years to boost long-term water supplies for the desert state and implement conservation efforts that will see more immediate effects. The Republican signed the legislation Wednesday. It is viewed as the most significant since the state implemented a groundwater protection plan in 1980. Climate change and a nearly 30-year drought forced the move, which comes as Arizona already faces cutbacks in its Colorado River water supply and more loom. A $1 billion fund will help get new water supplies into Arizona, including a possible desalination plant Ducey has touted. Another $200 million will go to rural and urban conservation efforts.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

The Army says a retired three-star general has been suspended as a military adviser. The suspension follows reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. An Army spokeswoman says an inquiry has been called for retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, but provides no details. The first lady commented last month that the right of women to make their own decisions about their bodies had been stolen by the Supreme Court's recent abortion decision. USA Today reports that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried the reply, “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning to prime time with a Thursday evening hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. The committee is racing to gather newly emerging evidence and the session could be the final one in a series of public hearings that began in early June. Meanwhile, committee members say a lawyer for former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena, told the committee over the weekend that Bannon may now be willing to testify.

Senator in 2010 deposition: 13-year-olds can consent to sex

Senator in 2010 deposition: 13-year-olds can consent to sex

U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma testified as part of a civil case into an alleged sexual assault at the Baptist church camp he oversaw that he believed a 13-year-old can consent to sex. The Associated Press obtained a copy of Lankford’s deposition from 2010, before he'd joined Congress. A 13-year-old girl's family sued a 15-year-old boy who was alleged to have had sex with her at the camp, and also sued the camp’s owner and operator. Lankford isn’t alleged to have had any knowledge of the assault and wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing. Oklahoma's age of consent is 16. There’s no provision in state law under which a 13-year-old could consent to sex. A Lankford reelection campaign spokeswoman declined comment.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

A major natural gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe has shut down for maintenance amid concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia and is Germany’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries, as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21.  German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted Russia would cut the gas flow again, at what he called "the most acute moment.” Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%. Germany and the rest of Europe are scrambling to fill gas storage in time for winter and reduce their dependence on Russian energy imports.

UN: Russia and Ukraine are to blame for nursing home attack

UN: Russia and Ukraine are to blame for nursing home attack

A U.N. report says Ukraine’s armed forces bear a large share of the blame for a deadly assault on a care home for the elderly and disabled. Ukrainian fighters occupied the facility in March and then battled Russian forces while dozens of patients and staff were trapped inside. Ukrainian authorities placed the fault squarely on the Russian troops, accusing them of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians in a brutal and unprovoked attack. But the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Ukrainian soldiers occupied the nursing home a few days before the attack, effectively making the building a target.

Watch Now: Related Video

20-year-old woman killed in tragic accident at Tennessee rodeo event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News