Will McConnell clear Biden roadblock on public works bill?

Still others say McConnell is also thinking about a much bigger picture, such as showing Americans that Republicans are more than the party of opposition to Biden's agenda and tamping down calls to eliminate the Senate's 60-vote filibuster rule, which some say is preventing Congress from approving major legislation.

“He’s a very pragmatic person. I think he knows that everybody sort of wins if it’s true, hard infrastructure,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

“This is a good demonstration that he can preserve the filibuster and still have meaningful, bipartisan legislation,” Cramer said. "And at the end of the day, he’s got a constituency back in Kentucky that probably looks pretty favorably on it.”

Democrats see another dynamic at work.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Republicans are at risk of being seen as having little to show voters after having already opposed Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue. Not a single Republican senator supported that plan.

"I think they want to be able to point to something positive that they’ve done,” Van Hollen said. “And, if they oppose everything, they are not going to be able to claim credit for anything.”