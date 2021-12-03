 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Windfall boosts chances of New Mexico pay raises, policing

  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico government economists on Friday announced a new surge in state income as legislators consider proposals to raise pay for public school teachers, a possible hiring spree for local police officers and new efforts to bolster essential public services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new revenue forecast predicts a $1.6 billion surplus in state general fund income in excess of current spending obligations for the fiscal year starting on July 1, 2022.

The petroleum sector accounts for most of the new money because of record-setting oil production in New Mexico's portion of the fertile Permian Basin oil and gas formation.

New Mexico has overtaken North Dakota as the nation's second-largest oil producer behind Texas. Natural gas production also has accelerated in New Mexico.

The new state government income forecast — revised upward by more than $200 million since August — sets a benchmark for budget negotiations when the Legislature convenes in January 2022 to craft a general fund spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

People are also reading…

Economists from the Legislature and three state agencies warned that state government finances are closely linked to world oil prices that could recoil from any signal of economic recession, as health officials closely monitor the omnicron variant of COVID-19.

New Mexico's economy has recovered about two-thirds of the jobs that were lost at the outset of the pandemic in 2020, said state Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke

“We still have a big percentage of our population that is in a difficult financial situation,” Clarke said. “We see the stock market doing so well. ... I just want us not to forget that there is a whole sector of the economy that has not experienced those gains.”

Income for many state residents has dropped with the expiration of federal stimulus payments.

New Mexico authorities have spent more than $600 million in federal pandemic aid to replenish the state unemployment insurance trust without raising taxes on employers, with more than $1 billion pandemic aid still unassigned.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, is urging legislators to take action soon to appropriate that federal relief — soliciting spending bills during a special legislative session focused on redistricting that begins Monday and extends indefinitely in advance of the year-end holidays.

Democratic Senate finance committee Chairman George Muñoz of Gallup wants the Legislature to consider depositing the pandemic aid in the state general fund, which he said would buy time to thoroughly examine infrastructure projects and ways to provide better education and training to New Mexico's workforce.

Lujan Grisham is calling for a 7% pay raise for public school workers and higher minimum pay for teachers at various stages in their careers. She has roughly outlined a proposal that would provide $100 million to boost staffing at state and local police agencies.

New Mexico's political divide over federal energy policy was on prominent display Friday, as legislators on the state´s lead budget writing committee peppered economists with questions about the oil sector of the economy.

Republican state Sen. Gay Kernan of Hobbs warned that future state government income would be at risk if the U.S. government imposes a moratorium on oil lease sales on public lands.

The state expects to receive $1.44 billion in annual income from oil and natural gas production on federal land through payments for royalties and lease bonus payments.

¨I think it´s a huge risk down the road,¨ Kernan said. ¨I do think we are going to see an impact."

The Biden administration in November recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water.

The state is expected to end the current fiscal year in June of 2022 with a general fund balance of $2.5 billion — equal to about 35% of annual spending commitments.

As recently as 2017, New Mexico temporarily slashed spending to state colleges and universities in response to faltering oil prices and reduced government income.

Looming over the budget surplus are New Mexico's commitments to underwrite a portion of Medicaid coverage for people with low income.

Enrollment in the program surged during the pandemic and supplemental federal payments are set to expire in the spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

A little over one year since the 2020 election, despite a defeat, Donald Trump occupies a position in American life that no other former president has ever occupied before. What does this mean for his political ambitions in 2024 and will his party stand with him? 

Roe 'settled' law? Justices' earlier assurances now in doubt

Roe 'settled' law? Justices' earlier assurances now in doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Watch Now: Related Video

A spacewalk was cancelled because of space debris. Is it becoming a real threat for astronauts?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News