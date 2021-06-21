Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vegetarian and vegan foods sold in Wisconsin could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products, under bills up for votes Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The “truth in labeling” measures are supported by the state's agriculture and dairy industries as a way to combat what they say are misleading products that are marketed as “Impossible burgers" and use other words such as “cheese” and “milk” but don't actually contain meat, milk or dairy. Bill supporters say they will help protect Wisconsin’s agriculture economy while putting pressure on the federal government to take action.

Opposition to the bills came from a variety of groups that promote plant-based food, such as soy and nuts, as an alternative to meat and dairy products. They argue that the bills are unnecessary, bad for Wisconsin businesses and consumers, and an unconstitutional infringement on free speech rights.

A federal judge in 2019 blocked Arkansas from enforcing a ban on using such terms as “burger” or “sausage” to sell vegetarian and vegan products because it likely violated the First Amendment's free speech rights. There are similar lawsuits against food labeling laws in Missouri and Mississippi.