Wisconsin GOP adds virus provision to unemployment measure

The Republicans included the exemptions in a sweeping COVID-19 relief bill they sent to Evers earlier this month. Evers vetoed the package largely because it would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccinations and limited health officials' ability to restrict gatherings.

The Republicans also inserted wording that would extend a waiver of a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits through mid-March. A COVID-19 relief bill the Legislature passed in April waived the waiting period through Feb. 6.

Evers has made extending the waiver a priority; states that waive the waiting period can use federal money to pay the first week of claims. The DWD announced Wednesday that it had started working on emergency regulations that would extend the waiver for 150 days, but committee Republicans said extending it through regulatory changes would be illegal.

Rep. Mark Born, a committee co-chairman, called the revised bill a compromise.

“We are here today because the governor has failed to provide leadership when the state needed him the most,” Born said. “Here's that compromise to get that process moving.”