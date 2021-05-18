Wisconsin Republicans want to end $300 unemployment bonus

Ron Buholzer, one of the owners of Klondike Cheese Co. in Monroe, said he has 34 open positions now and has few applicants, despite raising starting salaries from $14 to $16 an hour.

“The help we have, they’re getting tired," Buholzer said at a Capitol news conference. "They’re long days, long hours, when you’re short of people. ... The only way we can fix that is more people.”

David Kyhn, owner of a Home Instead home health care franchise in Milwaukee, said he was in desperate need of workers. Higher wages and signing bonuses have done little to attract more applicants, he said.

“Nothing seems to work," Kyhn said. “The care we do have, they’re stepping up, they’re helping, but there’s a level of burnout.”

Under the bill, Wisconsin would no longer participate in four federal unemployment enhancement programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.

It would also end a $300 weekly supplement payment. The supplement was included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus measure, approved in March, and set to expire on Sept. 6. Vos said he worried that the supplement may be extended.