Wisconsin retirement 'crisis' target of new recommendations

The recommendations are largely focused on helping younger people who are working now, and those not even born yet, be able to save enough to avoid having a shortfall by the time they retire decades from now.

Godlewski said she heard from people people who said they were worried not only about their own retirement savings but younger people who aren't saving enough now, or don't have access to retirement accounts through work.

Republican state Rep. John Macco, who was a member of the commission, said it was “incredibly important” that people have access to retirement savings options, but work must also be done to make it easier for people to use them. And Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke, who also served on the panel, said the proposals will make Wisconsin an “innovator and a magnet for opportunity, while also directly addressing disparities and immediate economic challenges."

The recommendations are:

— Create investment accounts for every child born in Wisconsin, with some initial deposit from the state, that can then be added to by others to help them begin savings for retirement. How much that initial investment would be, and how it would be paid for, is left up to the Legislature to determine.