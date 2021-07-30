With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban

She said the sight of families' belongings piled on the street is “wrenching” and must be prevented as the states struggle to distribute some $47 billion in federal funds to renters and landlords.

Congress must “meet the needs of the American people: both the families unable to make rent and those to whom the rent is to be paid,” she said earlier in a letter to colleagues. But it was unclear if Congress would vote.

Not all lawmakers are on board with an extension, and the House is preparing to leave Friday for a scheduled recess. The Senate is also considering emergency legislation but passage in that 50-50 chamber would be even more difficult.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the Financial Services chairwoman who authored the emergency bill, urged her colleagues to act.

“Is it emergency enough that you're going to stop families from being put on the street?" Waters said as the Rules Committee met to consider the bill. “What the hell is going to happen to these children?”

But Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, of Washington, the top Republican on another panel handling the issue, said the Democrats' bill was rushed.

“This is not the way to legislate,” she said.