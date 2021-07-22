With virus surging, LA County implores people to get shots

The girls said they were worried about being around unvaccinated people and are still wearing masks.

Rangel said she was initially worried about how the vaccine could affect her kids, but with the delta variant proliferating, she decided to make their appointments.

“You hear so many things, you don’t know what to think or what to do,” she said.

At UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, there were fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients on any given day during June, the hospital said Thursday. This week, it’s ranged from 18 to 25 patients daily, and officials expect that number to keep rising.

“We’re all thinking that another surge is likely,” said Christian Sandrock, the facility's director of critical care. “It is frightening. I don’t think we’ll go back to the worst we’ve seen, due to the vaccine, but it’s hard to tell.”

The surge in Los Angeles County resembles one last summer, Ferrer said. The difference, she said, is that now there's the built-in protection of vaccines. Nearly 70% of county residents 12 and older have gotten at least one shot, according to health department data.