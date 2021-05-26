Work could start this summer on delayed Terre Haute casino

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson took over leadership of the project that will be Indiana’s 13th casino location. Terre Haute would become the state’s first new community to get a casino since 2008.

Murray Clark, an Indianapolis attorney for the Lucy Luck group, told the Gaming Commission that Gibson has negotiated project financing commitments with a consortium of five Indiana banks that expire June 30.

“Mr. Gibson sought financing, last year, near the beginning of the pandemic, when the banking community was anxious, to say the least, about financing gaming facilities and operations,” Clark said.

Clark and Lucas made their presentations before the commission voted to delay consideration of the financing plan. Clark declined afterward to comment on whether that action threatened the construction timeline. Hard Rock and Lucy Luck representatives didn’t immediately provide comment Wednesday.

Lucas said Hard Rock expected the casino to have more than 600 employees. The facility’s plans include a Hard Rock Cafe, other restaurants and a 250-seat room for entertainment and meeting events.

“We are very excited about this project and can’t wait to get started,” Lucas said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

