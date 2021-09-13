Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployed need higher and longer jobless benefits from the state more than ever now that additional federal benefits created during the COVID-19 pandemic expired this month, advocates for workers and the poor said Monday.

Well over 100,000 displaced workers in the state can no longer receive a $300-a-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit that ended nationwide. A $100-a-week additional payment for self-employed workers also expired.

That leaves North Carolina state benefits that max out at $350 per week for 13 weeks — hardly enough to help people cover living expenses, speakers at a virtual news conference said.

Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Wake County Democrat, urged Republican colleagues again to pass his legislation to raise state benefits to $500 a week for up to 26 weeks. Nickel said the expanded benefits, which align with what Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has sought, can be paid through the state's unemployment trust fund, which had $2.8 billion earlier this year.

"We need to help our jobless workers and do the right thing,” Nickel said. “Folks are suffering and we have the ability to do this.”