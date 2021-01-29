Wyoming delegates move to block oil, gas executive order

Cheney also introduced the Safeguarding Coal Leasing Act to complement the proposed bill. Wyoming produces more coal than any other state in the country, but production has declined in response to decreasing demand. Biden's executive order does not impose a moratorium on coal leasing.

Lummis and Barrasso sponsored the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources Act, which would allow Congress to reiterate that federal lands should serve “the needs of all Americans,” Lummis said. The act has garnered support from more than 20 senators.

Biden's orders have received strong criticism from the state because fossil fuel industries employ thousands of workers and drive most of the state's economy. More than 50% of oil production and more than 90% of natural production in the state comes from federal minerals, officials said. The state heavily relies on oil and gas production for revenue to fund transportation, public education and infrastructure.

“Energy production on public lands is a critical source of revenue for our public schools, roads and bridges, water projects, and other essential services. It creates good-paying jobs and is the economic lifeblood of Wyoming," Barrasso said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0