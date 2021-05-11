Wyoming lawmakers continue to mull revenue, K-12 deficit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers discussed what to do about a $300 million annual K-12 education shortfall amid ongoing reluctance to raise or impose new taxes.

The budgetary concerns before the Joint Revenue Committee on Monday follow a decade of sharply falling state revenue, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

A major factor in the decline is the state's reliance on revenue from coal, oil and natural gas extraction, which a state panel called the Tax Reform 2000 Committee identified as an issue more than 20 years ago. These commodities are all subject to volatile market forces and prove to be an unstable base for the state's tax system, Wyoming Department of Revenue director Dan Noble said.

Another issue identified by the past committee, Noble said, was the regressive nature of Wyoming’s sales tax, wherein lower income families were found to pay a larger share of their income on sales tax than higher income earners.