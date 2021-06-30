Wyoming officials attempt to bring NRA headquarters to state

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming is making a bid to land the headquarters of the National Rifle Association.

Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan asked the firearms advocacy and lobbying organization in a letter released to the public Tuesday to relocate to Wyoming from Fairfax, Virginia.

The two Republicans in the GOP-dominated state sent the letter June 18 and as of Tuesday hadn't heard back from the group, state officials told the Casper Star-Tribune.

The letter cites Wyoming's lack of taxes and gun regulations as reasons it would be a good home for the NRA.

“We have permitless carry, the castle doctrine, anti-financial discrimination laws, permitless purchase and possession for rifles, shotguns and handguns, no registration requirements and several other pro-Second Amendment laws on the books,” the letter reads.

Guns are popular in Wyoming and the Legislature has sought to ease gun rules further. Wyoming is home to several firearms manufacturers including Magpul and Weatherby.

The NRA already has indicated it plans to move to Texas. The group attempted to file for bankruptcy in January but a judge dismissed the request, finding it was not filed in good faith.

