 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming pot signature effort to begin in early September
0 Comments
AP

Wyoming pot signature effort to begin in early September

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming marijuana advocates plan to begin circulating petitions in September for two proposed ballot measures — one asking if the state should legalize medical marijuana, and the other if it should decriminalize pot.

The Wyoming Attorney General's Office this week approved the wording of the proposed questions.

The Secretary of State's Office has now begun the process of seeking bids for printing the petitions. The process ends Aug. 25.

The Wyoming chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws plans to begin gathering signatures on or soon after Sept. 1.

“We’ll be hitting events, going door to door. We intend to get it all wrapped up by February,” Wyoming NORML Executive Director Bennett Sondeno said Wednesday.

The group has a “big list” of Wyoming events where it plans to gather signatures in the next few months, Sondeno said.

February is the deadline to submit enough valid signatures to the secretary of state to get the measures before voters in the 2022 general election, Sondeno said.

Wyoming is among a minority of states that don't allow cannabis in some fashion.

Eighteen states now allow adult recreational marijuana use, 27 have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, and 36 allow medical pot, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Wyoming's process for gathering signatures to allow voters to decide an issue is a challenging one. Proponents must gather valid signatures from 15% of voters in the previous general election from each of at least 16 of the state’s 23 counties.

All nine initiative efforts in the past 25 years — including a 2017 proposal to legalize medical marijuana — have failed to qualify for the ballot.

The last two Wyoming initiatives to get enough signatures to go before voters failed at the polls in 1996. Both involved term limits. The last ballot proposal to both gather enough signatures and succeed with voters was a railroad safety measure in 1992.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming New York governor tours school

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Beshear defends mask mandate for Kentucky schools
National Politics

Beshear defends mask mandate for Kentucky schools

  • Updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Any local education officials choosing to defy masking requirements in schools will be “held accountable” if their students or staff get infected as the fast-spreading delta variant drives up COVID-19 cases, Kentucky's governor said Thursday.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

+7
GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal
National Politics

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden announced he would stick to his predecessor's plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Republican reaction was mixed and largely muted. Foreign policy had become so contentious that the party's own leaders had no single position on the end of the nation's longest war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News