Yarn maker to invest $30M in new Georgia plant, hiring 40
AP

ROME, Ga. (AP) — A company that makes synthetic yarns for carpetmakers and automotive uses will invest $30 million to expand a northwest Georgia factory over the next five years, adding 40 jobs.

Integrated Fiber Solutions said Tuesday that it will build a new factory next door to its current Rome plant to meet growing demand.

The 35-year-old company now has 300 employees in Rome and 300 more in Dalton and Lafayette. The privately-owned firm supplies synthetic yarns to multiple carpet and rug makers.

Construction is expected to begin in March and be complete before the end of the year, said Missy Kendrick of the Rome/Floyd County Development Authority.

New workers will make $14.50 an hour, on average, Kendrick said.

Rome and Floyd County intend to offer property tax abatements worth $2 million, she said. The company could claim other tax breaks from the state, including a state income tax credit worth $2,500 per job off Georgia income taxes, totaling $500,000 over five years for the company.

