Yellen: Biden's plan could restore full employment by 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she said she hopes to approve the specific budget details of the Biden proposal over the next two weeks, aiming to get the measure through Congress before current unemployment benefits run out in mid-March.

Republicans cited the warnings raised by Summers that the $1.9 trillion plan was too large and that Biden was violating his campaign promise to work with Republicans once elected.

“Larry Summers is a liberal Democrat ... in favor of big government spending and he has said, this is way too much,” said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

Biden and his team have argued that a big economic package is needed to avoid the mistakes made in 2009 when the Obama administration was unable to get increased support through Congress, resulting in a long, slow recovery after the 2008 financial crisis.

The government reported Friday that the economy only created 49,000 jobs in January after having lost jobs in December. Yellen said the recent jobs reports raised fears that the job market is stalling with 10 million people still unemployed and 4 million who have dropped out of the labor market.

“We're in a deep hole with respect to the job market and a long way to dig out,” Yellen said.