 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms

  • Updated
  • 0
Economy Yellen

FILE - Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee during a hearing on Proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. economy is slowing but pointed to healthy hiring as proof that it is not yet in recession.

Yellen spoke on NBC's “Meet the Press” just before a slew of economic reports will be released this week that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation and threatened by higher interest rates. The data will cover sales of new homes, consumer confidence, incomes, spending, inflation, and overall output.

The highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department will release its first estimate of the economy's output in the April-June quarter. Some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. The economy shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter. Two straight negative readings is considered an informal definition of a recession, though in this case economists think that's misleading.

People are also reading…

Instead, the National Bureau of Economic Research — a nonprofit group of economists — defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.”

Yellen argued that much of the economy remains healthy: Consumer spending is growing, Americans' finances, on average, are solid, and the economy has added more than 400,000 jobs a month this year, a robust figure. The unemployment rate is 3.6%, near a half-century low.

“We’ve got a very strong labor market,” Yellen said. “This is not an economy that's in recession."

Still, Yellen acknowledged the economy is “in a period of transition in which growth is slowing," from a historically rapid pace in 2021.

She said that slowdown is “necessary and appropriate," because “we need to be growing at a steady and sustainable pace.”

Slower growth could help bring down inflation, which at 9.1% is the highest in two generations.

Still, many economists think a recession is on the horizon, with inflation eating away at Americans' ability to spend and the Federal Reserve rapidly pushing up borrowing costs. Last week, Bank of America's economists became the latest to forecast a “mild recession” later this year.

And Larry Summers, the treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, said on CNN's “GPS” Sunday that “there's a very high likelihood of recession," as the Fed lifts interest rates to combat inflation. Those higher borrowing costs are intended to reduce consumer spending on homes and cars and slow business borrowing, which can lead to a downturn.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is likely to announce its second 0.75% point increase in its short-term rate in a row, a hefty increase that it hasn't otherwise implemented since 1994. That will put the Fed's benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest level since 2018. Fed policymakers are expected to keep hiking until its rate reaches about 3.5%, which would be the highest since 2008.

The Fed's hikes have torpedoed the housing market, as mortgage rates have doubled in the past year to 5.5%. Sales of existing homes have fallen for five straight months. On Tuesday, the government is expected to report that sales of new homes dropped in June.

Fewer home sales also means less spending on items that typically come with purchasing a new house, such as furniture, appliances, curtains, and kitchenware.

Many other countries are also grappling with higher inflation, and slower growth overseas could weaken the U.S. economy. Europe is facing the threat of recession, with soaring inflation and a central bank that just last week raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde also sought to minimize recession concerns in an news conference last Thursday.

“Under the baseline scenario, there is no recession, neither this year nor next year,” Lagarde said. "Is the horizon clouded? Of course it is.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump

The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The Justice Department also watched with interest as each of the eight sessions revealed new information that could figure into a potential prosecution of the ex-president. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. Though the summer hearings are over, more are expected in the fall as inquiry gathers new evidence.

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

After a day-long court session, final jury selection will stretch into a second day in the contempt-of-Congress trial of Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. By the end of Monday's opening day, 22 prospective jurors had been identified. The trial will resume Tuesday morning as lawyers for Bannon and the government whittle the list down to 12 jurors and two alternates. Much of Monday's questioning of potential jurors by Bannon's lawyer centered on how much of the wide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings they've watched and whether they have opinions about the committee and its work.

Biden: Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'not a good idea'

Biden: Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'not a good idea'

President Joe Biden says that U.S. military officials believe it’s “not a good idea” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan at the moment. Biden’s comments came in an exchange with reporters on Wednesday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said it would take “resolute and strong measures” should Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks. Pelosi's office says it doesn't comment on her international travel plans for security reasons. She would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Europe's wildfire threat eases but blaze grows in Slovenia

Europe's wildfire threat eases but blaze grows in Slovenia

Europe’s spate of fierce wildfires is abating somewhat amid cooler temperatures but a fire in Slovenia on the border with Italy has kicked up strongly, forcing the evacuation of three villages. French firefighters were starting to get the upper hand Thursday over two major blazes while Spain tamed a fire that killed two people last weekend. No new fires were reported in Portugal. Spanish firefighters were tackling nine blazes with two of them said to be especially dangerous. Some of the 11,000 people evacuated in Spain began returning home and a major highway reopened. Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and a drought have worsened Spain’s wildfires this year.

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. A Ukrainian spokesperson described Saturday’s attack as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the deal. The Ukrainian military says two Russian cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others.   Elsewhere, Russia fired missiles Saturday at an airfield and railway in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, while Ukraine launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied region. Russian forces are blocking 1,200 vehicles carrying fleeing Ukrainians, and a local official says four people have died waiting in the high heat.

Paul blames 'secret deal' for sinking judicial nomination

Paul blames 'secret deal' for sinking judicial nomination

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is accusing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of cutting a “secret deal” with the White House that fell apart. Paul is blaming  a lack of communication by his fellow Kentuckian for the failure of a federal judicial nomination. It further exposes tensions between the state's two Republican senators. Paul commented Monday on the sinking of the nomination last week of anti-abortion lawyer Chad Meredith for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The White House abruptly abandoned the nomination on Friday, pointing to resistance from Paul. McConnell told The New York Times that Paul's position was “utterly pointless.”

Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria's swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News