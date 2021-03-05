Yellen says Congress needs to 'go big' for relief package

After House approval last week, the Senate is now debating the $1.9 trillion relief package with supporters trying to keep Democrats on board in the 50-50 chamber since no Republican is expected to vote for the measure.

Asked about turmoil in U.S. financial markets over the past two weeks, as interest rates have started rising, Yellen said she does not view that development as a sign investors are starting to worry inflation is getting out of hand. She said the rise in rates is a sign that prospects for the economy are starting to improve as more people are vaccinated and Biden's fiscal package makes its way through Congress.

The Federal Reserve “does have the tools to address inflation if it becomes a problem but I don't see markets ... worried about that,” Yellen said.

Yellen also said that Biden remains strongly committed to raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The administration will be looking for other legislation later this year where the proposal can be included, after the Senate parliamentarian ruled it could not be part of the relief bill, she said.