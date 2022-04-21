 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Yellen weighs costs of war on Russia's frozen assets

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mounting economic damage to Ukraine from Russia's ongoing bombardment has the U.S. and its allies speeding billions in aid to the beleaguered country — and looking for other sources of cash as well, including Russia itself.

After the U.S. announced $1.3 billion in new economic assistance and military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged that "this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.”

The war has already caused more than $60 billion in damage to buildings and infrastructure, World Bank President David Malpass said. And the International Monetary Fund in its latest world economic outlook stated that Ukraine's economy will shrink by 35% this year and next.

The question of who will pay to restore Ukraine from the war has increasingly turned to the Russian state.

Yellen said Thursday that looking to Russia itself for funds to rebuild Ukraine “is something we ought to be pursuing.”

People are also reading…

When asked during a press briefing about the potential of using frozen Russian Central Bank funds to support Ukraine, Yellen said, “I wouldn’t want to do so lightly," adding that it would have to be done in consensus with U.S. allies and partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a virtual address to IMF and World Bank leaders that “a special tax on war is needed.” He called for the proceeds of sanctioned property and Central Bank reserves to be used to compensate Ukraine for its losses.

He added that frozen Russian assets “have to be used to rebuild Ukraine after the war as well as to pay for the losses caused to other nations.’’

The statements came after the Biden administration announced that the U.S. is providing an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Ukraine to sustain salaries, pensions and other government programs while it fends off Russia's invasion.

“We plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible, to be used on the most urgent needs," Yellen said.

The new funding is on top of $500 million in economic aid that President Joe Biden unveiled in March.

Yellen met before the announcement with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, along with Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. The announcement comes against the backdrop of IMF and World Bank spring meetings dominated by conversations over how to manage the spillover from Russia's war in Ukraine.

The calls to use frozen Central Bank funds to rebuild Ukraine are growing as the human and financial cost of the war mounts. Additionally, governments that volunteer grants and aid to Ukraine must grapple with rising inflation impacting food and energy prices in their home countries.

However, liquidating Russia’s frozen Central Bank assets, among other sanctioned property, will not be easy and will likely require congressional action.

"I am unclear whether or not it would be possible without legislation authorizing the use of those assets," Yellen said.

The Treasury Department imposed a new wave of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday. Included in the sanctions packages are penalties imposed on more than 40 people and entities accused of evading sanctions. The sanctions include the first set of penalties against a cryptocurrency mining firm in relation to the war.

Yellen said Thursday that the U.S. was continuing to “tighten the vise of our economic pressure campaign.”

She responded cautiously to a question about whether European allies needed to ban Russian oil and gas imports, a recurring issue during the war in Ukraine.

“Europe clearly needs to reduce its dependence on Russia in respect to energy. But we need to be careful,” Yellen said, pointing out there would be a resulting rise in oil prices worldwide. Under that situation, she said, Russia could still benefit financially even if its sales in Europe declined.

On Wednesday, Yellen and Ukraine’s finance minister walked out of a Group of 20 meeting as Russia’s representative started talking.

Several other finance ministers and central bank governors also left the room, according an official familiar with the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was not public.

Some ministers and central bank governors who attended the meeting virtually turned their cameras off when Russian President Vladimir Putin’s representative spoke, the person said.

“It simply cannot be business as usual for Russia in terms of its participation in our global forums,” Yellen said.

Yellen was noncommittal, though, on proposals to remove Russia from the G-20, which is made up of representatives of industrial and emerging-market nations.

“We will look for a way to make our disapproval known while still recognizing we have a lot of work to accomplish,” she said.

Associated Press reporter Paul Wiseman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Swedish police say the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.  Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles and violence since Thursday, triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings. Sweden’s National Police Commander said Monday that 26 police and 14 others have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged. The latest violence came Sunday night in the southern city of Malmo, where a school and cars were set on fire. Police said 11 people were detained.

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That's a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the federal income average rate of around 14%. Those totals, released on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather. State TV showed thousands marching in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. There were no reports of Kim making a speech during Friday’s event, which also did not showcase military hardware. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade that could take place on the April 25 anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will escalate its weapons tests in the coming weeks or months while diplomacy is stalled.

Kansas to let 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events

Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting in July. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to expand driving privileges for holders of restricted licenses. The law already allows 15-year-olds to drive by themselves to and from work. The change will allow them to drive to and from religious activities from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. A restricted license also already allows 15-year-olds to drive anywhere at any time if an adult with a valid license is sitting in the front passenger’s seat. 

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant that is the last known Ukrainian stronghold in in the besieged city of Mariupol. A fighter apparently on the inside issued a video plea for help. He said the defenders may have only a few days or hours left. With the holdouts punished by new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the city has failed because of continued fighting. Separately, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russian forces now control 80 percent of it. It is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

The leader of the Anglican church has strongly criticized the British government’s plan to put some asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says “sub-contracting out our responsibilities” to refugees cannot stand up to God’s scrutiny. In his Easter Sunday sermon, the archbishop said there are “serious ethical questions about sending asylum-seekers overseas.” Britain and Rwanda have struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to the East African country. Refugee and human rights groups say the plan is inhumane, unworkable and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case

2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case

WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month in Russia, the case against Griner remains shrouded in mystery. Little clarity has come from Russian prosecutors since the Phoenix Mercury player was detained in February. Only measured public statements have come from the U.S. government as it seeks more information about the circumstances of Griner's detention. An otherwise mundane drug case features storylines of race and gender, professional athletics, geopolitics and international criminal justice.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil: Rio's Carnival parade is back

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News