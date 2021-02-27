Yellen's encore: Lending economic heft to Biden's virus plan

The Biden campaign first contacted Yellen about ideas for financial relief in May, back when she believed her career in public service was over.

After the Fed, Yellen joined the Brookings Institution and gave speeches on economic policy to major companies that paid her in excess of $7 million. She recommended that because of low interest rates Biden could embrace a large aid package financed by debt.

It was a suggestion that brought her more fully into Biden’s orbit. If Biden based his politics on empathy for hurting Americans, Yellen could supply the economic rigor to show how that empathy could be translated into policies to boost hiring and ease economic pain.

Gene Sperling, a former director of the National Economic Council for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said both Biden and Yellen had a feel for how long-term job loss could crush people emotionally and economically.

“That is a place where both of their hearts merge with the lessons and experiences of previous deep recessions,” Sperling said.

Sperling worked with Yellen during the Clinton administration when she was chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, a post that focuses on research. But for all the seriousness of the equations and charts, Yellen was game for indulging in some silliness.