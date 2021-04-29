Young women, grown up without Taliban, dread their return

The work is backbreaking, smoke fills her lungs, flames scorch her. She makes about 100 Afghanis a day, the equivalent of $1.30, after paying for firewood. She is the only wage earner for her sick husband and five children.

Her 13-year-old daughter Zarmeena works by her side, helping bake and sweeping the soot-coated floor. Neighborhood women bring their dough to be baked, and Zarmeena kneads it and puts it into the oven. They yell insults at her if she accidentally drops it into the fire.

Zameena has never been to school because her mother needs her in the bakery, though her younger brother, at 7, is in school. “If I could go ... I would be a doctor,” she said.

Nearly 3.7 million Afghan children between 7 and 17 are out of school, most of them girls, according to the United Nations Children Education Fund.

Kobra isn’t looking forward to a Taliban return. She’s Hazara, an largely Shiite ethnic minority that has faced violence from the Taliban and other Sunni groups.

But she also rails against the current government, accusing them of “eating all the money” sent for Afghanistan’s poor to feed their own corruption. For months, she has tried to collect a stipend for the poor worth about $77 but each time she is told her name is not on the list.