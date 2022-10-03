 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Youngkin plan calls for reevaluating major clean energy law

  • Updated
  • 0
Youngkin Energy Plan

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with reporters after touring a Loudoun County elections facility at the County Office of Elections in Leesburg, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Youngkin called Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities.

 Cliff Owen - freelancer, FR170079 AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities.

His administration laid out those and other goals in a 29-page state energy plan unveiled Monday morning before a crowd of elected officials and hard-hat-wearing workers at a power transformer manufacturing company in Lynchburg.

The energy plan, an exercise required by state law, carries no force but offers insight on policy choices Youngkin’s administration may pursue during future legislative sessions or through other means, such as executive action.

“The only way to confidently move towards a reliable, affordable and clean energy future is to go all in — all in — on innovation, and not abandon prematurely the reliable network that we currently have in place," Youngkin said at the event. "I mean, think through this: innovation in nuclear, in carbon capture, in hydrogen, along with building on our leadership in offshore wind and solar. They all should be part of the solution.”

People are also reading…

Virginia, in recent years when the state government was under full Democratic control, implemented a series of energy and environmental policy reforms intended to address the threat of climate change by reducing carbon emissions in the power and transportation sectors. The state moved toward adopting California's strict vehicle emissions standards, joined a multistate carbon cap-and-trade program and in 2020 implemented a major green energy mandate that sets out a path toward 100% renewable generation.

Youngkin has made the case that many of those reforms go too far or will put an undue burden on consumers. He is already seeking to leave the carbon cap-and-trade program and decouple Virginia from California's emissions standards. And while the plan doesn't call for a full repeal of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, it says the law should be “reevaluated” and reauthorized in the next legislative session, and every five years thereafter.

Environmental groups and some Democratic state lawmakers were broadly critical of Youngkin's agenda and vowed Monday to push back against attempts to undo the recent reforms.

“This ‘all-of-the-above’ energy plan is really just a thinly veiled attempt to obstruct our transition to a clean energy economy and roll back the climate action policies that are securing cleaner air for Virginia while creating jobs and investment in our state,” Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, said in a statement.

Town said his group would work with the Democrat-controlled Senate to block Youngkin's administration “every step of the way as they work to undermine our progress.”

The Youngkin plan calls for the expansion of nuclear energy, including the goal of deploying a small modular reactor, or SMR, in southwest Virginia within 10 years and creating a nuclear energy research hub. SMR proponents say they could provide a cheaper, more efficient alternative to older mega-plants, though critics point to the risks and overall high cost of nuclear power projects.

The plan also says state agencies should “expedite approval of critical infrastructure projects,” noting the administration's support for the in-progress Mountain Valley and other natural gas pipelines.

The plan does not explicitly mention climate change, an issue Youngkin largely avoided on the campaign trail last year.

“I think that climate change is a threat,” Youngkin, who is increasingly viewed as a possible contender for national political office, said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the plan's rollout. “I believe we are seeing climate change.”

He said the clean energy goals of the previous plan, crafted under Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, were laudable but overly rigid.

Regarding regulation, Youngkin’s plan says lawmakers have “increasingly diluted” the power of the State Corporation Commission. It calls for a return to biennial SCC rate reviews for the state’s largest electric utilities. It also calls for expanding the resources for the Attorney General’s Consumer Counsel Section, which represents the interests of ratepayers before the commission.

Democratic Del. Sally Hudson, a rate-reform advocate, tweeted that while she had reservations about parts of the plan, Youngkin was “calling on Virginia to reject the false choice between energy that’s affordable, reliable, & clean.”

Dominion Energy has backed much of the recent legislation that has restrained the commission's oversight. Craig Carper, a spokesperson for the company, said it looks forward to "reviewing the plan in more detail and working with the administration and other policymakers to continue our long record of providing our customers reliable, affordable and clean electricity as well as economic development.”

A spokesperson for Appalachian Power, Teresa Hall, said it likewise was assessing the plan and any impacts to the company's operations.

The plan also urges several steps to give customers more choice in where they source their electricity.

Youngkin said that's something he thinks should apply to both “moms and dads in their own home” who might want to install solar, to “all the way through to independent power producers.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country's ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party has won the most votes in Italy’s national election. The party has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy’s biggest party. Meloni is poised to lead Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.

Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline

Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed legislation Thursday that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to continue meeting. Task force member and Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer pushed for the legislation giving the group an extra year. He said the committee’s final report assessing the compensation owed to descendants of enslaved people will be released by July 1, 2023 as scheduled. But he said the committee needs to remain intact to ensure its recommendations are enacted. However, the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent a letter to Newsom saying that the extension would send a demoralizing message to African Americans already skeptical that they will receive reparations.

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Congress is moving quickly to avoid a government shutdown. The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term spending bill that would finance federal agencies into mid-December. The legislation also provides another round of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia’s invasion. The bill finances the federal government through Dec. 16, giving lawmakers time to agree on a larger government funding package after the midterm election. Assistance and money to help low-income families afford their heating bills this winter was also included in the bill, which now heads to the House for consideration.

California governor signs laws to boost housing production

California governor signs laws to boost housing production

Two new laws in California will let developers bypass local governments to build housing on commercial land. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws Wednesday aimed at increasing housing production. Both laws would let developers bypass local laws to build housing on land set aside for businesses. One law requires a certain amount of the housing units to be affordable. The other law does not require affordable housing but says the project must go through an environmental review process. Local governments largely oppose the laws because of the land's potential for generating corporate tax revenue. Housing would generate lower revenue.

Holcomb to lead trade mission to Germany, then Switzerland

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will visit Germany and Switzerland next week for a trade mission with the state’s commerce secretary and other state officials. Holcomb announced Wednesday that he will leave Sunday on the European trip with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. They will visit Germany on Monday before traveling Wednesday to Switzerland. The governor said the trip is aimed at advancing Indiana’s “future-focused industries,” the state’s medical device “ecosystem” and engaging “key actors within the global energy transition.” The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivors of Hurricane Ian explain what it was like in their own words

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News