 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain

  • Updated
  • 0

ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Black Sea port Friday as crews prepared terminals to export grain trapped by Russia’s five-month-old war, work that was inching forward a week after a deal was struck to allow critical food supplies to flow to millions of impoverished people facing hunger worldwide.

“The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war,” Zelenskyy said at a port in the Odesa region.

He said, however, that the departure of wheat and other grain will begin with several ships that were already loaded but could not leave Ukrainian ports after Russia invaded in late February. Ukraine is a key global exporter of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil, and the loss of those supplies has raised global food prices, threatened political instability and helped push more people into poverty and hunger in already vulnerable countries.

People are also reading…

Ukraine's military is committed to the safety of ships, Zelenskyy said, adding that “it is important for us that Ukraine remains the guarantor of global food security.”

His unannounced visit to the port is part of a broader push by Ukraine to show the world that it is nearly ready to export millions of tons of grains after last week’s breakthrough agreements, which were brokered by Turkey and the United Nations and signed separately by Ukraine and Russia.

The sides agreed to facilitate the shipment of wheat and other grains from three Ukrainian ports through safe corridors on the Black Sea, as well as fertilizer and food from Russia.

But a Russian missile strike on Odesa hours after signing the deal has thrown Moscow’s commitment into question and raised new concerns about the safety of shipping crews, who also have to navigate waters strewn with explosive mines.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday emphasized the importance of maintaining a “link between taking grain out of Ukrainian ports and unblocking direct or indirect restrictions on the export of our grain, fertilizers and other goods to global markets.”

The security concerns and complexities of the agreements have set off a slow, cautious start, with no grains having yet left Ukrainian ports. The sides are facing a ticking clock — the deal is only good for 120 days.

The goal over the next four months is to get some 20 million tons of grain out of three Ukrainian sea ports blocked since the Feb. 24 invasion. That provides time for about four to five large bulk carriers per day to transport grain from the ports to millions of people in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, who are already facing food shortages and, in some cases, famine.

Getting wheat and other food out is also critical to farmers in Ukraine, who are running out of storage capacity amid a new harvest.

“We are ready,” Ukraine’s minister of infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, told reporters at the port of Odesa on Friday.

But he said Ukraine is waiting on the U.N. to confirm the safe corridors that will be used by ships navigating the waters. In the meantime, a ship at the port of Chernomorsk was being loaded with grains, he said.

Martin Griffiths, the U.N. official who mediated the deals, cautioned that work was still being done to finalize the exact coordinates of the safest routes, saying this must be “absolutely nailed down.”

Lloyd’s List, a global publisher of shipping news, noted Friday that while U.N. officials are pushing for the initial voyage this week to show progress in the deal, continued uncertainty on key details will likely prevent an immediate ramping-up of shipments.

“Until those logistical issues and detailed outlines of safeguarding procedures are disseminated, charters will not be agreed and insurers will not be underwriting shipments,” wrote Bridget Diakun and Richard Meade of Lloyd’s List.

They note, however, that U.N. agencies, such as the World Food Program, have already arranged to charter much of the grain for urgent humanitarian needs.

Since the deal was signed a week ago, shipping companies have not rushed in because explosive mines are drifting in the waters, ship owners are assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the agreement will unfold.

Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. are trying to show action on the deal signed a week ago. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Al Jazeera on Thursday that “the deal has started in practice” and that the first ship leaving Ukraine with grains is expected to depart “very soon.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed similar optimism in a press briefing, framing the deal as a significant step forward between the warring sides.

“This is not just a step being taken to lift the hurdles in front of the export of food. If implemented successfully, it will be a serious confidence-building measure for both sides,” he said.

The deal stipulates that Russia and Ukraine will provide “maximum assurances” for ships that brave the journey through the Black Sea to the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.

For ships heading to Ukraine’s three ports, smaller Ukrainian pilot boats will guide the vessels through approved corridors. The entire operation will be overseen by a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul staffed by officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.

Once ships reach port, they will be loaded with tens of thousands of tons of grains before departing back to the Bosphorus Strait, where they will be boarded to inspect them for weapons. There will likely be inspections for ships embarking to Ukraine as well.

Associated Press writers Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey; and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump

The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The Justice Department also watched with interest as each of the eight sessions revealed new information that could figure into a potential prosecution of the ex-president. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. Though the summer hearings are over, more are expected in the fall as inquiry gathers new evidence.

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

When General Motors went through the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceedings in history, 20,000 retirees from GM's Delphi Corp. subsidiary saw their retirement savings slashed. They fought unsuccessfully in court for 13 years to get that money back. Now, they're focused on congressional legislation to restore what they lost. Lawmakers from the left and right support the bill, which passed the House on Wednesday. But there's also some resistance to spending tax dollars to bail out pension funds. Supporters are hopeful for swift Senate action. And President Joe Biden's White House has expressed support for the measure.

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

President Joe Biden is hailing a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as a giant step forward for the country. He spoke Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they’ve cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation. Just Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead. On Thursday, early signs were encouraging for the party. After Schumer briefed Democratic senators on the 725-page measure, one senator said lawmakers’ reaction has been “uniformly positive.”

Whistleblowers hit Southwest, FAA for lax safety practices

Whistleblowers hit Southwest, FAA for lax safety practices

Federal officials say Southwest Airlines and its pilots union have resisted some investigations into accidents and other incidents, and have pushed to close the matters quickly. The findings were disclosed Wednesday by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which represents federal whistleblowers. The whistleblowers accuse the Federal Aviation Administration of lax oversight of Southwest. In one case, the FAA cut short an investigation of a 2019 incident even though the agency determined that there was pilot error — the plane was damaged while trying to land in Connecticut. The FAA says Southwest and union officials sometimes resisted interviews with agency representatives.

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation. The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, its highest level since 2018. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell gave mixed signals about the Fed’s next moves. He stressed that the central bank remains committed to defeating chronically high inflation, while at the same time holding out hope that it may soon shift to smaller rate hikes.

Democrat Barnes emerges as favorite in Wisconsin Senate race

Democrat Barnes emerges as favorite in Wisconsin Senate race

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has emerged as the clear favorite in what had been a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as his nearest rival dropped out and threw his support behind Barnes. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the race Wednesday. Other Democrats remain in the Aug. 9 primary. Polls showed Lasry had been running tight with Barnes. But Lasry told The Associated Press that Barnes pulled ahead in recent weeks and there was no way he could catch him in the hotly contested primary for what is expected to be one of the most hard-fought Senate races this year.

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. A Ukrainian spokesperson described Saturday’s attack as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the deal. The Ukrainian military says two Russian cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others.   Elsewhere, Russia fired missiles Saturday at an airfield and railway in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, while Ukraine launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied region. Russian forces are blocking 1,200 vehicles carrying fleeing Ukrainians, and a local official says four people have died waiting in the high heat.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest volcano on Mars makes Mount Everest look like a hill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News