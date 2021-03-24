Happy tail: Maine lobstermen crack a good year despite virus

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's lobster catch dipped slightly last year as fishermen dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, but the final totals were better than some feared.

Fishermen caught more than 96 million pounds of lobsters in 2020, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said Wednesday. That total broke a string of nine consecutive years in which harvesters brought at least 100 million pounds of lobsters to land.

Maine is by far the biggest lobster fishing state in the country, and the harvest is central to the state's economy and heritage. Members of the industry feared at the outset of the pandemic that it would be difficult to equal previous years' hauls because of the toll of the virus on the economy and the workforce.

However, the 2020 catch would have been a state record as recently as 2010. A boom in annual lobster catch began more than a decade ago.

Fishermen were selective about when they went fishing last year to avoid bringing too much product to land when demand was lower, said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen's Association.

“The industry was certainly facing a lot of challenges, and fishermen purposefully slowed their effort down to keep pace with the market,” McCarron said. “So those are great numbers.”