Hawaii to ease testing rules for travelers vaccinated in US

People will still be required to wear masks when gathering indoors. Masks are not required outdoors.

When the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate, the governor said he will drop all pandemic-related restrictions.

"Case counts are coming down," the governor said. “People are getting vaccinated, and there are fewer and fewer people in our community who continue to be at risk of getting infected.”

Ige added that gathering sizes will increase from 10 people to 25 people while indoors and from 25 to 75 people outside.

People who are not vaccinated will continue to be required to get a negative coronavirus test before travel to Hawaii.

Hawaii has had among the lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates in the nation since the start of the pandemic. The state has required testing or quarantine for most arriving travelers.

The state’s tourism-based economy was decimated, and Hawaii has had one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States.

Island mayors joined the governor and said their respective counties would be ready for the changes.